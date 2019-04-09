Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.95. The company had a trading volume of 915,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $262.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

