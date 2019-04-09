Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $19.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,199. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.75 and a 1-year high of $238.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

