JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,148,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 31,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Rogers sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $644,785.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.16.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

