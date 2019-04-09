Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.40 ($2.87).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 163.56 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.10 ($2.86).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

