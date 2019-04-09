Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Shares Bought by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,018 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group comprises 28.7% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 8.65% of Janus Henderson Group worth $424,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,202,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,164 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 72,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

