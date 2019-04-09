Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/jane-street-group-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-victoryshares-us-small-cap-volatility-wtd-csa.html.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.