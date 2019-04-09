Jane Street Group LLC Invests $605,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,602,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,817,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 897,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,544,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,359,000 after buying an additional 269,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,359,000 after purchasing an additional 269,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 237,658 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 64.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.38%.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 20,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Greenley bought 10,715 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 56,015 shares of company stock worth $286,907. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

