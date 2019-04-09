Jane Street Group LLC Invests $598,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

