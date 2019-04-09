Jaguar Health (JAGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

