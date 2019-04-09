Jabil Inc (JBL) CEO Sells $496,740.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 17,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 574,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,126. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2,076.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jabil from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

