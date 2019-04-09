J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $295.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $295.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $280.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.12 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 10.66%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $832,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,947.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 33,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,852,523.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,306.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,863 shares of company stock worth $5,742,930. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in J2 Global by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.70. 249,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,668. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. J2 Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.