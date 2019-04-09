ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (REM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REM. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a fifty-two week low of $737.00 and a fifty-two week high of $905.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7083 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

