iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,022,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,008.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 606,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 539,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,353,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 535,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,199. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5998 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

