iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.89. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,157. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv-shares-sold-by-schwab-charitable-fund.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.