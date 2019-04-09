iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $200.92 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.03 and a fifty-two week high of $220.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3114 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

