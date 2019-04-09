iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $496,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 127,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. 18,515,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,066,715. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

