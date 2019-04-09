Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,629. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd-shares-sold-by-cliftonlarsonallen-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.6658 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.