iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,629. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $129.82.
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).
