iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Holdings Lessened by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. 100,438 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

