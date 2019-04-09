iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

ACWI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,760. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

