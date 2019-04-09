iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKD. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

JKD opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

