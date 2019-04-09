iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Stake Decreased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,670,000.

IYY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,278. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $147.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5088 per share. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

