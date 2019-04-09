iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4,301.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,966 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 285,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Raised by London Co. of Virginia” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-position-raised-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.