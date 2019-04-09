iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 4.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

IEUR stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 30,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,147. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

