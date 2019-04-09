Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,912,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ishares-agency-bond-etf-agz-shares-bought-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2382 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.