Iradimed (IRMD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.54 million, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.80. Iradimed has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,418 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $36,967.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,153.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 52,492 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,281,854.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,807 over the last 90 days. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Iradimed by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 116,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Iradimed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 123,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 44.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

