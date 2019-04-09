IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (AGGE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA AGGE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. IQ Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

