IOST (IOST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.22 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BigONE, Livecoin and ABCC. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $186.29 million and approximately $37.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.02 or 0.13782046 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00051018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00022304 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, DragonEX, Bitkub, Coineal, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX, Livecoin, BitMax, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Upbit, CoinBene, DDEX, WazirX, CoinZest, ABCC, Bitrue, HitBTC, Binance, IDAX, Cobinhood, GOPAX, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, BigONE, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

