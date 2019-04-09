Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $525,367.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,104.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,965 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 414,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,463,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

