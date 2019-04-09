InVitae (NVTA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

Get InVitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.25. InVitae has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 87.58%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $57,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,872 shares of company stock valued at $932,043. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in InVitae by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InVitae during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.