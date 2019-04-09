Investors Sell Shares of The Coca-Cola (KO) on Strength (KO)

Investors sold shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $45.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $98.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Coca-Cola had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. The Coca-Cola traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $46.67

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

