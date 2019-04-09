Investors Sell Facebook (FB) on Strength (FB)

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $768.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,070.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $301.17 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $2.65 for the day and closed at $177.58

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Facebook to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

The company has a market cap of $510.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,202,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 92,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $16,225,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 813,831 shares of company stock worth $138,298,832. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,772,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,700,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,631,220,000 after purchasing an additional 911,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

