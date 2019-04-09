Investors Purchase High Volume of American Axle & Manufact. Call Options (AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

AXL opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 22.35% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $215,255.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,802.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth $24,791,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 160.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,553,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,146,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 892,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

