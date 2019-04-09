Investors Buy Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $44.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.67 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Materials ETF had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Materials ETF traded down ($1.23) for the day and closed at $126.93
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.5713 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.