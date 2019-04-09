Investors purchased shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $115.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.65 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.34 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $31.76

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/investors-buy-shares-of-franklin-libertyq-u-s-equity-etf-flql-on-weakness.html.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.