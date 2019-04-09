Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,463 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 806 put options.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $179.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,521,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 531,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

