Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Holdings Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,055. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

