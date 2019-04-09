Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Stake Decreased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,738. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $52.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

