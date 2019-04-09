Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Position Boosted by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,470,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,671,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,044,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,356 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Philippe Krakowsky sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,052,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

