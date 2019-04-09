Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,392.75 ($18.20).

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.73) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,226 ($16.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.27.

In other news, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65), for a total value of £1,045,000 ($1,365,477.59). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) per share, with a total value of £123,000 ($160,721.29).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

