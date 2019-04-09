Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 86.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 375.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 429.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $69,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,040.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,431 shares of company stock worth $3,500,497 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

