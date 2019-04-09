Insmed (INSM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 target price on Insmed and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Insmed from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Insmed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $418,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,883.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $155,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's product candidate is ARIKAYCE for the treatment of mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options in a refractory setting.

