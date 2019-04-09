Insider Selling: Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) VP Sells 2,365 Shares of Stock

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) VP Schmidt Anthony D. Johnson sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $91,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,969.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RAVN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. 128,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.33. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.02 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 16.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $24,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,672,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 54.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

