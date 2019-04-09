Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Sells $221,239.49 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $221,239.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 617 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $24,680.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 6,595 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $263,602.15.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 574,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,318. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $234,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

