Insider Buying: Forterra PLC (FORT) Insider Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) insider Divya Seshamani purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,240 ($23,833.79).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.29. The company has a market cap of $588.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.44. Forterra PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Forterra’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

FORT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.40 ($4.40).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

