Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Inpixon alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/inpixon-inpx-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-75.html.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.