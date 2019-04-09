Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Position Cut by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand comprises 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,874. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $113.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,747 shares of company stock valued at $25,550,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Position Cut by Farmers Trust Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/ingersoll-rand-plc-ir-position-cut-by-farmers-trust-co.html.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.