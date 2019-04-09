Independent Money System One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $17,833.00 and $2.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000265 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,889.40 or 2.67425899 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00111487 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com . Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

