Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

NYSE:IRT opened at $10.67 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $963.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.81 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 533,989 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $857,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,592,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 996,693 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $465,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

