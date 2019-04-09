Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Holdings Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICD opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In other news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd bought 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

