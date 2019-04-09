Important US stock indexes fared

U.S. stock indexes rebounded from a late-afternoon stumble to close modestly higher Wednesday, providing the benchmark S&P 500 indicator its fifth straight gain.

Substantial benefits for chipmakers helped keep the tech sector. Retailers, homebuilders and resort operators have been among the gainers. Consumer goods makers, energy businesses and stocks dropped.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index included 6.16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,873.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39 po6ints, or 0.1 percent, to 26,218.13.

The Nasdaq composite index rose 46.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,895.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks chosen up 7.59 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,560.91.

For weekly:

The S&P 500 is up 39 points, or 1.4%.

For the entire year:

The S&P 500 is up 366.55 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 2,890.67 points, or 12.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,260.28 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.35 points, approximately 15.7 percent.